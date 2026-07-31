Zelensky’s Office Asks Ukrainian Prosecutor General to Open Case Against Lukashenko

The office of Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General with a request to consider the issue of initiating a criminal case against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Marianna Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the information policy and communications department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, told the Ukrinform agency.

“The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has received an appeal from the office (of Zelensky) with a request to consider the possibility of opening criminal proceedings against Alexander Lukashenko,” the message published on the agency’s website says.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that the appeal was registered on 30 July; at the present time no criminal cases have been initiated on the basis of this appeal. The agency reports that earlier a letter from representatives of the fugitive Belarusian opposition arrived at the address of Zelensky’s office with a request to give a legal assessment of Lukashenko’s actions in connection with Belarus’s support for Russia’s conduct of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian media already wrote in January about Kyiv’s plans to initiate a criminal case against Lukashenko. At that time the press secretary of the President of Belarus, Natalya Eismont, stated that in Minsk they know nothing about such intentions and “this worries [them] little.”

Zelensky himself has repeatedly made sharp statements and threats against Lukashenko. Including in June, a few days after an AFU attack on a bus with Belarusian children in Bryansk Region, Zelensky threatened Lukashenko with attacks because of equipment on the territory of Belarus that allegedly helps to strike AFU facilities.

Lukashenko in response spoke about Kyiv’s attempts to draw Belarus into the war and warned that in that case its quality would instantly change.