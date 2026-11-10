Zelensky: The First Day of Talks in Abu Dhabi Was Constructive and Substantive

Volodymyr Zelensky, having received the report from the Ukrainian negotiating team, stated that the first day of talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi was constructive and quite substantive, BELTA reports.

According to him, the parties discussed possible parameters for humanitarian steps, security guarantees, and de-escalation. Zelensky named the release of prisoners as a priority.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the negotiations in Abu Dhabi were productive, but much remains to be done.

Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine on settling the Ukrainian crisis are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. The consultations resumed after a long break; meetings in a trilateral format had not been held for almost 9 months.