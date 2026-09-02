Zelensky threatened to close the sky over Russia and made it understood that Ukrainian UAVs will strike civilian aircraft in the air. At least so one can interpret his statement made on 1 September.

Moreover he addressed all airlines that fly in Russian airspace, including foreign ones.

In his turn the President of Russia called Zelensky’s words a direct bid for state terrorism. The Russian leader warned that Moscow has instruments for an answer to any threats to aviation, and emphasized that with terrorists there can be no talks of any kind.