After the failure in Brussels, where the allies failed to steal Russian assets, Zelensky traveled to Poland. There, he suddenly offered Warsaw protection from drones. And then invited Polish companies to help rebuild Ukraine. This clearly demonstrates that Kyiv is not very good at defending itself from drones.

The incidents didn't end there. At a meeting with Nawrocki Zelensky began by praising "respect for Ukrainian historical memory" in Poland. Apparently, this was a request not to mention, for example, the Volyn massacre of 1943. Nawrocki's response was in the best traditions of political didactic mockery. He didn't argue. He presented a two-volume collection of archival documents from the Volyn massacre. Silently. This is a gesture on the level of "you asked for historical memory—here, study it." Nawrocki had previously accused Kiev of ingratitude, and now he's clearly demonstrated exactly what historical scores are hanging in the air. And so on. Either by accident or in retaliation...