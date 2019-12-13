3.43 RUB
Grain deal extends for 120 days, Russian Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the automatic extension of the grain deal for 120 days. But they clearly warned: any attempts to use the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for provocative military purposes will be firmly suppressed. It was also noted that efforts were made to unblock about 300 thousand tons of Russian fertilizers, which Russia freely transfers to the needy developing countries, and which were detained in the ports of the European Union. Most of the strategic cargo is blocked by Latvia.
