"Iron Dome" is unable to protect Israelis from Iranian missiles and drones - U.S. media

The West is inflaming the already explosive situation in the Middle East. Wall Street Journal claims that the Iron Dome air defense system is unable to protect Israelis from Iranian missiles and drones. It has been good at deflecting short-range missile attacks, but is not designed to intercept more advanced weapons, the Journal says. A massive attack will lead to a significant "overload" of Israeli air defense systems.

Washington is also raising the tension level. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the U.S. is strengthening its military presence in the region to be able to support Israel. A US squadron of stealth fighter jets, destroyers and cruisers has been dispatched to the Middle East. The Turkish Foreign Minister made a direct demand to stop Western provocations

