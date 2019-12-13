Daugavpils residents trying to save Soviet monuments

There is a conflict of interest in Latvia. The Constitutional Court of the country again requires Daugavpils to dismantle Soviet monuments. Earlier, the municipality of the city said that the decision did not comply with the Constitution. The removal of the monuments is required by November 15, but it will only be possible to appeal against the court decision after November 26. There is simply no money for demolition work in the budget. Half of the expenses are to be borne by the local municipality and residents. Of the required 350 thousand euros Latvians have collected only 665 euros, notes the Baltnews. The local residents clearly do not approve of the decision.