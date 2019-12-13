Daugavpils residents come out to defend Soviet monuments

Latvian residents came out to defend Soviet monuments. All evening they were carrying flowers and candles to the memorial in Daugavpils. Local media reported that the authorities were planning to demolish the stele on 18th November Street and the obelisk in the Park of Glory. Local residents were not going to leave the square at night. However, law enforcement officers had their own plans for this. The police began brutally detaining peaceful protesters, who were trying to prevent the vandalism of the Latvian authorities.



More than 30 protesters were detained.37 cases of administrative offenses and one criminal case were initiated.



Under the cover of night one of the monuments to Soviet soldiers was nevertheless dismantled. The Latvian authorities do not take care about any democracy ideals.



