Residents of Chisinau and other Moldovan cities again demand resignation of pro-European authorities

"Down with Sandu, down with the government!" Residents of Chisinau and other Moldovan cities are again demanding the resignation of their pro-European authorities. Tens of thousands of citizens of a country that is the poorest in Europe in terms of GDP per capita are on the streets. In one year, the cost of electricity has risen six-fold for Moldovans, and a week ago water and sewage tariffs were more than doubled.

