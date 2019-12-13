3.40 RUB
Chisinau residents protest against cancellation of Victory Day celebrations
A protest march against the abolition of Victory Day celebrations is held in Chisinau, BelTA informs.
Local residents protest against a legislative initiative to abolish the celebration of Victory Day in Moldova. Such an initiative was put forward by the Action and Solidarity Party, which controls the parliament and government.
A convoy of hundreds of people marched from the train station to the city center. The participants in the peaceful march chanted "Hands off the Victory," "We have only one Victory Day - May 9," "We are heirs of the winners," and "Fascism will not Pass" People are holding a copy of the Victory Banner, portraits of World War II veterans and posters.
Last week a rally in defense of Victory Day was held in front of the Parliament, it was organized by the Party of Socialists.
