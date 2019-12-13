EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Niger residents demand withdrawal of US troops

Thousands of people have demonstrated in the capital of Niger demanding the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Last month, Niger broke a military agreement that established a US UAV base in the north of the African republic. Niger authorities emphasize that this document was imposed on them. However, there are still about a thousand American military personnel on the territory of the African state.

In the summer of 2023, Niger denounced military agreements with France and demanded the immediate withdrawal of all its forces from the national territory. 1.5 thousand French left the country.

