A journalist investigating the sale of Ukrainian weapons in European countries had to flee Germany because of the use of Z symbols, RIA Novosti reported, citing information from an employee of an independent TV channel.

The girl lives in Russia and Germany, she is married to a citizen of Germany and has a residence permit. The journalist cooperates with the Russian publications Vzglyad, Tsargrad, and a small TV company that makes films for the RT.

"She was involved in an investigation for the RT channel. We, independent journalists, are doing a big investigation about the Ukrainian arms sales. She was looking for people for filming communicating," said the journalist of the agency.

A few days ago, the journalist came to her husband in a small town near Frankfurt am Main.

"It's a remote place. And several police cars came to her house yesterday. There were ten policemen in the house alone. They searched the house, took all the gadgets. They gave her a search warrant and a seizure order "for supporting the war," explained the producer.

The journalist suggested that she attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies by her statements in social networks.

"The letter Z was in one of the posts many months ago," he said.