Journalist investigating sale of Ukrainian arms had to flee Germany
A journalist investigating the sale of Ukrainian weapons in European countries had to flee Germany because of the use of Z symbols, RIA Novosti reported, citing information from an employee of an independent TV channel.
The girl lives in Russia and Germany, she is married to a citizen of Germany and has a residence permit. The journalist cooperates with the Russian publications Vzglyad, Tsargrad, and a small TV company that makes films for the RT.
"She was involved in an investigation for the RT channel. We, independent journalists, are doing a big investigation about the Ukrainian arms sales. She was looking for people for filming communicating," said the journalist of the agency.
A few days ago, the journalist came to her husband in a small town near Frankfurt am Main.
"It's a remote place. And several police cars came to her house yesterday. There were ten policemen in the house alone. They searched the house, took all the gadgets. They gave her a search warrant and a seizure order "for supporting the war," explained the producer.
The journalist suggested that she attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies by her statements in social networks.
"The letter Z was in one of the posts many months ago," he said.
After the search, the girl felt she was at risk of criminal prosecution and decided to fly urgently to Russia via Dubai. On Friday she arrived in Moscow.
