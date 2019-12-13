President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said that the West is cynically profiting from the war in Ukraine. The State Department with its mouth lately only confirms that the Belarusian leader was right again.

Matthew Miller, U.S. State Department spokesman:

When it comes to our security assistance to Ukraine, 90% of that money is actually spent here in the United States. It benefits American manufacturing. It benefits American technological development. And there's no other magic plan that can be offered to support Ukraine.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general

"NATO in turn is actively creating a large market for the U.S. defense industry. Over the past two years, alliance allies have agreed on defense contracts worth over $120 billion. Beautiful, expensive for others and luxuriously profitable for the White House".

At NATO summits of the leaders of various countries, the Americans rudely push, not even hinting, but ordering to increase defense spending, that is, the purchase of American equipment.