From hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius to mass quarantine of people – timeline reconstructed

Medical services around the world are monitoring cruise ship passengers. The cause of panic is a sudden outbreak of hantavirus. The usual tourist route of the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius has been transformed into a zone of strict epidemiological control.

A rare infection has broken out among passengers. From a landfill in Ushuaia to an international operation to quarantine people – a timeline has been reconstructed.

Cruise goes viral

The MV Hondius, a Dutch-flagged cruise ship. 150 people from 23 countries are on board. Tickets cost a fortune. Passengers think they are buying a multi-day escape from reality, mesmerizing landscapes, and gourmet dinners. In reality, they bought tickets for a petri dish. A confined space, shared ventilation. A perfect trap that had already set sail.

"We're not just history, we're not just headlines. We're people. People with families, lives, loved ones waiting for us at home," said a passenger on the ship.

Later, the media would name "patient zero." A 70-year-old man in good health, an ornithologist. A man who spent his life studying birds, but died from living underfoot—in dust, trash, and rodent tracks. A few days before departure, he and his wife visited a landfill in Ushuaia—a place beloved by scientists for its abundance of birds. And for its abundance of mice. There, among the rusty metal and plastic bags, they could have inhaled what would later kill them both.

The man was the first to fall ill on the ship. Fever, cough, shortness of breath—symptoms easily dismissed as a cold, if you don't know that the Andes strain is the only hantavirus transmitted from person to person. He died on the ship. His wife died later, in a Johannesburg hospital. The diagnosis was confirmed.

Hugo Pizzi, infectious disease specialist (Argentina):

"Once a person is infected, once they develop a lung disease, they transmit it through the air to anyone nearby. That's what happened on the ship, which was closed, and people were spreading the virus."

While the crew tried to figure out what was happening, the virus was already circulating through the corridors. By early May, there were 11 confirmed and presumed cases. Three fatalities. The infected had spread to Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and the United States. The virus traveled faster than the ship itself. The WHO declared an outbreak. Nineteen countries introduced emergency measures.

Boris Pavlin, WHO epidemiologist:

"We contacted the epidemiologists on board the ship, who screened passengers and crew to ensure they had any symptoms and to understand the risk of their coming into contact with someone infected."

Cape Verde banned the ship from docking. On May 10, the MV Hondius, under escort from the Spanish Gendarmerie, was stopped off the coast of Tenerife. Not in port, but at anchor, like a ghost ship. Passengers began to be evacuated in small groups. Special flights, isolation. Anyone who had even once come into contact with someone infected received a recommendation: Not 14, not 21, not 42 days of quarantine.

Mark Butler, Australian Minister for Health:

"Australians can rest assured that we are doing everything possible to ensure the repatriation of these six passengers is carried out in a completely safe manner. As I have previously indicated, these passengers will be quarantined at the Bullsbrook Quarantine Centre. I reiterate that this is one of the strictest quarantine measures in response to the hantavirus outbreak that you will encounter anywhere in the world. The quarantine order remains in effect for three weeks, but during these three weeks it will be reviewed to determine what should be done during the remaining 42-day potential incubation period recommended by the World Health Organization."

"A total of 22 cases of contact with infected individuals have been identified in France. All of them have been contacted, tested, hospitalized, or are currently hospitalized. Their condition is being closely monitored. Finally, I want to clarify at this stage: the positive cases identified relate exclusively to passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship. There is no evidence of widespread transmission of the virus in France," commented Stéphanie Rist, the French Minister of Health.

The MV Hondius served as a reminder: one breath can change everything. But, paradoxically, the world is not on the brink of a new pandemic. The WHO has assessed the global risk as low. The reason is simple: although the Andes strain can be transmitted from person to person, it does so rarely and only through prolonged, close contact.