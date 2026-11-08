GENEVA — The World Health Organization has reported that symptoms of the newly identified COVID-19 strain PJ.2.1 can closely resemble those of a common cold or influenza, underscoring the critical need for diagnostic testing, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Sunday.

"The symptoms of COVID-19, influenza, and other respiratory infections can overlap. Consequently, it is impossible to determine with certainty which specific respiratory virus caused the infection based on symptoms alone," the WHO told the agency in an official statement.

The organization noted that in scenarios where identifying the exact cause of the illness could alter treatment strategies or influence public health decision-making, testing may be deemed necessary.

Previously, the WHO's regional office in Russia reported that the global risk of transmission for the new PJ.2.1 coronavirus strain is on the rise. The WHO emphasized that it is closely monitoring the spread and epidemiological footprint of the new variant.

Dr. Elena Malinnikova, a doctor of medical sciences, infectious disease specialist, and virologist, previously noted that a severe sore throat and a more prolonged period of post-viral fatigue could potentially distinguish the new PJ.2.1 strain from other circulating variants.