Assassination attempt against belarusian President | Plan to overthrow the government 23.09.2024

High-profile details of the conspiracy against the President of Belarus as told by its participant. How Yuri Zenkovich and a group of his accomplices planned to eliminate the First Person of the State and his main associates in the course of a massive information attack on the country, organized by the West in 2020. Variants of bloody scenarios. Performers and organizers. Details and nuances. Zenkovich gives all the answers to the most important questions.