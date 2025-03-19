"Beneath Another's Sky": A raw, eye-opening film about Belarusians scraping by abroad Belarusian TV and Radio Company presents Alexey Martinenka’s documentary flick "Beneath Another's Sky". 2020. Loads of Belarusians ditched their homeland hunting for a fresh start, but foreign lands didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet. Only a handful struck gold and tapped into the perks abroad, while most ended up scraping by. A tale of dreams, pipe dreams, and the harsh slap of reality - catch it in our film.

