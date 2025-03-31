How Belarus Views Poland's "Neighborly" Gestures at Its Border

3.66 BYN
Episodes
13 video
How Belarus Views Poland's "Neighborly" Gestures at Its Border31.03.2025
Drones and Air Defense: How the Approach to Protecting Airspace is Changing03.03.2025
On the Factors of Stability and Security in Belarus03.03.2025
Why Has the Training System of the Belarusian Armed Forces Been Revised?03.03.2025
We will protect the peaceful sky! How is the Belarusian army preparing for challenges and threats?02.01.2025
How Belarusian Armed Forces regard militaristic revival of NATO elites03.12.2024
What is the principle underlying the Belarusian security strategy?21.11.2024
Belarus ranks among strongest armies in the world! Who else made it into the top power?04.11.2024
How does Poland strengthen its borders with Belarus?23.10.2024
Disposition project about Minsk's international military contacts and the transformation of the army14.10.2024
Disposition project about readiness of Belarusian people to defend themselves03.10.2024
Belarus continues to balance within the framework of the geopolitical situation30.09.2024
The key task for the military and for the whole country is to be ready for any turn23.09.2024
It is evident why the points raised by the President during the inauguration ceremony regarding security were interpreted as orders by the military personnel. Their implementation is taking place under rapidly changing, and in many ways, unfavorable conditions. All efforts to stabilize the situation in Ukraine are thwarted by the reluctance of certain European countries to cease hostilities. The buildup of troops and armaments is concentrated in NATO countries neighboring Belarus. The project "Disposition" explores the inexplicable dependence on militarism and the strategies for neutralizing aggressive impulses.