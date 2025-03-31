How Belarus Views Poland's "Neighborly" Gestures at Its Border

news.by It is evident why the points raised by the President during the inauguration ceremony regarding security were interpreted as orders by the military personnel. Their implementation is taking place under rapidly changing, and in many ways, unfavorable conditions. All efforts to stabilize the situation in Ukraine are thwarted by the reluctance of certain European countries to cease hostilities. The buildup of troops and armaments is concentrated in NATO countries neighboring Belarus. The project "Disposition" explores the inexplicable dependence on militarism and the strategies for neutralizing aggressive impulses.