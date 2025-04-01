3.65 BYN
Episodes
15 video
As Poland approaches presidential elections, political intrigues abound01.04.2025
In Full Dependence: What Consequences Await Latvia in the Event of Leaving the European Union?18.03.2025
Poland's Worst Nightmare Comes True: What Happens if Russia and the U.S. Reach an Agreement?17.03.2025
Rare Earth Resources: Ukraine for Sale! Who Truly Owns the Black Soil?03.03.2025
The Price of reckoning for Zelensky! Half of Ukraine’s resources are set to belong to the U.S24.02.2025
Latvians choose Belarus - intimidation of war from lips of European officials does not work17.02.2025
Katyusha's calculation | Hysteria in the West: LGBT propaganda attacks children's psyche17.01.2025
Details of Polish plan to seize Belarus revealed - why is the intervention doomed to fail?09.12.2024
Katusha's rationale | Europe for the unhappy: why do residents of the Baltic States move to Belarus?19.11.2024
Washington and Brussels not satisfied with choice of Georgian people and shake up society04.11.2024
Polish Foreign Ministry issues 366,000 visas to migrants from Asia and Africa for bribes!21.10.2024
Expectation / Reality. Fables about Belarus and how the West intimidates tourists18.10.2024
Bullying Belarusian children in Poland! Why do local police and teachers keep silent?14.10.2024
Economic drama: Poland and the Baltic States spend money on the wrong needs like before07.10.2024
Lithuanians were banned from watching Belarusian TV. Freedom of speech in a coma23.09.2024
The economic landscape is marked by record levels of public debt, a staggering budget deficit, declining exports, and weakened investments, all while inflation and utility costs continue to rise. Rather than implementing a plan to rectify the economic situation, the government is focusing on new militarization efforts that could push the country further into a debt abyss. With elections on the horizon, the machinery of pre-election promises is operating at full throttle. - Will the political course remain unchanged? - Are there fewer solutions to civil issues and increasing expenditures on a mythical war? - Or will we simply witness a change of officials without any real transformation?