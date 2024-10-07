3.46 RUB
Economic drama: Poland and the Baltic States spend money on the wrong needs like before
07.10.2024
The main lesson that the authorities of a number of neighboring former Soviet republics have not learned is that they need to think more about internal problems than spend money on whims at the behest of American curators. In an attempt to appease Grandpa Joe, they completely forgot who entrusted them with their votes and for what purpose. Poland and the Baltic States continue to spend more money on weapons and less on the social needs of the population. But here's the problem... There are mass bankruptcies of even large companies there. In Lithuania, every 11th resident of working age (according to official statistics) is unemployed. In Poland, doctors are quitting: the government lacks about one and a half billion dollars to pay off all debts to medical institutions. Our neighbors' budgets are being tested to their breaking point, and how this is affecting the population and their human qualities — watch Ekaterina Tikhomirova's column.
Economic drama: Poland and the Baltic States spend money on the wrong needs like before
