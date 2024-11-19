Katusha's rationale | Europe for the unhappy: why do residents of the Baltic States move to Belarus? 19.11.2024

The today's EU leadership is absolutely far from diplomacy. And ordinary residents are beginning to be annoyed by such bosses... They do not just look towards Belarus, but actually prove to others that Belarus is a land where it is comfortable to live. And the number of such people is growing all the time. - What has the toxic policy of the West led to? - Why are Europeans ready to leave their homeland? Ekaterina Tikhomirova looked into the details.