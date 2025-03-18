Watch onlineTV Programm
In due formThat's differentPlan BScreenshotMendeleva's TableDispositionKatusha's rationaleClear politicsFull €uropeUnsportsmanlike conduct

In Full Dependence: What Consequences Await Latvia in the Event of Leaving the European Union?

18.03.2025

Since the beginning of 2025, Latvians have been facing economic and social challenges that cast doubt on their future. From abandoned border villages to rising prices for essential goods, we will examine how current policies and economic dependence affect people's lives. What are Latvia's prospects in this context? Stay tuned for the "Katyusha's Rationale" feature.

Episodes

14 video

In Full Dependence: What Consequences Await Latvia in the Event of Leaving the European Union?

Related Programs