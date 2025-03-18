In Full Dependence: What Consequences Await Latvia in the Event of Leaving the European Union? 18.03.2025

Poland's Worst Nightmare Comes True: What Happens if Russia and the U.S. Reach an Agreement? 17.03.2025

Rare Earth Resources: Ukraine for Sale! Who Truly Owns the Black Soil? 03.03.2025

The Price of reckoning for Zelensky! Half of Ukraine’s resources are set to belong to the U.S 24.02.2025

Latvians choose Belarus - intimidation of war from lips of European officials does not work 17.02.2025

Katyusha's calculation | Hysteria in the West: LGBT propaganda attacks children's psyche 17.01.2025

Details of Polish plan to seize Belarus revealed - why is the intervention doomed to fail? 09.12.2024

Katusha's rationale | Europe for the unhappy: why do residents of the Baltic States move to Belarus? 19.11.2024

Washington and Brussels not satisfied with choice of Georgian people and shake up society 04.11.2024

Polish Foreign Ministry issues 366,000 visas to migrants from Asia and Africa for bribes! 21.10.2024

Expectation / Reality. Fables about Belarus and how the West intimidates tourists 18.10.2024

Bullying Belarusian children in Poland! Why do local police and teachers keep silent? 14.10.2024

Economic drama: Poland and the Baltic States spend money on the wrong needs like before 07.10.2024