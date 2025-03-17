3.62 BYN
Poland's Worst Nightmare Comes True: What Happens if Russia and the U.S. Reach an Agreement?
17.03.2025
The European Union is gradually transforming from an economic bloc into a military one. Can it bear the financial burden envisioned by the so-called chief gynecologist of Europe without American sponsorship (even on credit)? Today, panic grips Poland, a nation once regarded as a pioneer in executing American will. If the U.S. and Russia agree to territorial concessions regarding Ukraine, it would "shatter Poland's long-standing objective of containing Russia." At this juncture, Poland may find itself facing the "enemy" it has crafted for itself, as suggested by a European analytical agency. In the words of Trump, Poland finds itself without any trump cards, while its so-called allies - France and Britain - may well, as history has shown, step aside and abandon Poland with its military aspirations. Details can be found in Ekaterina Tikhomirova's column.
