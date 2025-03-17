The European Union is gradually transforming from an economic bloc into a military one. Can it bear the financial burden envisioned by the so-called chief gynecologist of Europe without American sponsorship (even on credit)? Today, panic grips Poland, a nation once regarded as a pioneer in executing American will. If the U.S. and Russia agree to territorial concessions regarding Ukraine, it would "shatter Poland's long-standing objective of containing Russia." At this juncture, Poland may find itself facing the "enemy" it has crafted for itself, as suggested by a European analytical agency. In the words of Trump, Poland finds itself without any trump cards, while its so-called allies - France and Britain - may well, as history has shown, step aside and abandon Poland with its military aspirations. Details can be found in Ekaterina Tikhomirova's column.

Poland's Worst Nightmare Comes True: What Happens if Russia and the U.S. Reach an Agreement?

https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e31cada1-ea92-4670-b9cb-d34472e9ceca/conversions/1510236d-82c1-4c15-9743-927e053281e2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e31cada1-ea92-4670-b9cb-d34472e9ceca/conversions/1510236d-82c1-4c15-9743-927e053281e2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e31cada1-ea92-4670-b9cb-d34472e9ceca/conversions/1510236d-82c1-4c15-9743-927e053281e2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e31cada1-ea92-4670-b9cb-d34472e9ceca/conversions/1510236d-82c1-4c15-9743-927e053281e2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w news.by The European Union is gradually transforming from an economic bloc into a military one. Can it bear the financial burden envisioned by the so-called chief gynecologist of Europe without American sponsorship (even on credit)? Today, panic grips Poland, a nation once regarded as a pioneer in executing American will. If the U.S. and Russia agree to territorial concessions regarding Ukraine, it would "shatter Poland's long-standing objective of containing Russia." At this juncture, Poland may find itself facing the "enemy" it has crafted for itself, as suggested by a European analytical agency. In the words of Trump, Poland finds itself without any trump cards, while its so-called allies - France and Britain - may well, as history has shown, step aside and abandon Poland with its military aspirations. Details can be found in Ekaterina Tikhomirova's column.