Rare Earth Resources: Ukraine for Sale! Who Truly Owns the Black Soil?
03.03.2025
Vladimir Zelensky's visit to the United States ended in a major scandal. The signing of a deal concerning rare earth resources was abruptly canceled. Trump chastised Zelensky for his disrespect and lack of gratitude towards the U.S., as well as criticized him for refusing to agree to a ceasefire. The Americans did not provide funds for the war; that responsibility fell to Britain. The West is not fighting for Kiev, but rather for trillions of dollars' worth of valuable minerals. Zelensky is putting up for auction what little is left of Ukraine. After handing over its land, the government is now reaching into its subsoil. Already, 40% of Ukrainian land (the black soil) has been purchased by foreign corporations.
