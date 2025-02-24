3.57 BYN
The Price of reckoning for Zelensky! Half of Ukraine’s resources are set to belong to the U.S
24.02.2025
The U.S. is firmly determined to recoup the losses incurred from the conflict in Ukraine. Natural resources are to become the "equivalent" of what Washington has expended in supporting the Kiev government. Already today, Trump has stated, "rare earth metals, oil, and everything we can obtain". An agreement regarding minerals has been drafted, and according to media reports, the amount involved is comparable to the reparations Germany paid after World War I. Let’s not forget that Zelensky himself attempted to entice the new U.S. administration with Ukraine’s mineral wealth. Ekaterina Tikhomirova will explain how a bait for Trump became a trap for Zelensky.
The U.S. is firmly determined to recoup the losses incurred from the conflict in Ukraine. Natural resources are to become the "equivalent" of what Washington has expended in supporting the Kiev government. Already today, Trump has stated, "rare earth metals, oil, and everything we can obtain". An agreement regarding minerals has been drafted, and according to media reports, the amount involved is comparable to the reparations Germany paid after World War I. Let's not forget that Zelensky himself attempted to entice the new U.S. administration with Ukraine's mineral wealth. Ekaterina Tikhomirova will explain how a bait for Trump became a trap for Zelensky.