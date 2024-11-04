3.33 RUB
Washington and Brussels not satisfied with choice of Georgian people and shake up society
04.11.2024
After the recent parliamentary elections, there is a wave of discontent in the country. The ruling party "Georgian Dream" won, which is pursuing a neutral status both in relations with the West and in relations with Russia. However, Washington and Brussels are not satisfied with the choice of the Georgian people. And when the West is not happy with something, it creates protest streets so that a small but vocal minority could take power into their own hands. The course for a dream, and why this dream does not suit democracy — details in the column by Ekaterina Tikhomirova.
