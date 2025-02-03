3.60 BYN
3.24 BYN
3.40 BYN
European diplomacy tries to dictate how others should live
03.02.2025
The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on. European officials, and along with them other Western yes-men, once again did not recognize the elections in our country. Unfree, illegitimate and other epithets, like a song on repeat, sound from the lips of European bureaucrats. But they just can’t understand that these words make Belarus rather lukewarm. We have our own path, our own country, our own independence. And who would say that, because everyone has long known that the West is an eloquent example of double standards. If something happens somewhere without the approval of Brussels, expect trouble from cunning machinations to Maidans.
Episodes
12 video
European diplomacy tries to dictate how others should live03.02.2025
War as Business: Why Europe Is Reluctant to End the Conflict in Ukraine?03.03.2025
European leaders are in a panic waiting for Trump to get to the EU10.02.2025
Gone Europe | Danger of fascist forces coming to power in all of Europe20.01.2025
No Longer in Favor - Europeans Don't Want to See Current Politicians in Power13.01.2025
Terrorism in the EU: Scholz voluntarily opens the doors for murderers07.01.2025
How soon will Europe freeze? European Commission wants to stop Russian gas transit through Ukraine23.12.2024
The EU is dying out: a record low birth rate was recorded. Full Europe. Main Air16.12.2024
Self-liquidation of Europe according to US plan - what industrial giants have already surrendered09.12.2024
EU policy continues to reap the fruits of its own missteps02.12.2024
Cheap" Europe: how Western countries teach their residents not to be meat eaters24.11.2024
The messenger of the end on the grave of European garden. Why is Europe so afraid of Trump?19.11.2024
European diplomacy tries to dictate how others should live
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aca139fd-ea4b-4eed-b303-cca3766bb013/conversions/2caef259-2adc-4fbd-989f-fb62f7abae36-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aca139fd-ea4b-4eed-b303-cca3766bb013/conversions/2caef259-2adc-4fbd-989f-fb62f7abae36-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aca139fd-ea4b-4eed-b303-cca3766bb013/conversions/2caef259-2adc-4fbd-989f-fb62f7abae36-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aca139fd-ea4b-4eed-b303-cca3766bb013/conversions/2caef259-2adc-4fbd-989f-fb62f7abae36-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe dogs bark, but the caravan moves on. European officials, and along with them other Western yes-men, once again did not recognize the elections in our country. Unfree, illegitimate and other epithets, like a song on repeat, sound from the lips of European bureaucrats. But they just can’t understand that these words make Belarus rather lukewarm. We have our own path, our own country, our own independence. And who would say that, because everyone has long known that the West is an eloquent example of double standards. If something happens somewhere without the approval of Brussels, expect trouble from cunning machinations to Maidans.