European leaders are in a panic waiting for Trump to get to the EU 10.02.2025

The demonstrative flogging of Mexico and Canada is intended to demonstrate that Trump does not intend to make bones of anyone who in one way or another poses a threat to US interests. The EU and Britain are next in line. The newly minted American leader does not hide: either it will be as he wants, or it will be bad for everyone. In European capitals, they are still showing off their determination to give a tough response if tariffs are introduced. But whether words will lead to real actions is a big question. A learn about the subjugation of the Old World in the "Gone Europe" section.