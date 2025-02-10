3.45 RUB
European leaders are in a panic waiting for Trump to get to the EU
10.02.2025
The demonstrative flogging of Mexico and Canada is intended to demonstrate that Trump does not intend to make bones of anyone who in one way or another poses a threat to US interests. The EU and Britain are next in line. The newly minted American leader does not hide: either it will be as he wants, or it will be bad for everyone. In European capitals, they are still showing off their determination to give a tough response if tariffs are introduced. But whether words will lead to real actions is a big question. A learn about the subjugation of the Old World in the "Gone Europe" section.
Episodes
Gone Europe | Danger of fascist forces coming to power in all of Europe20.01.2025
No Longer in Favor - Europeans Don't Want to See Current Politicians in Power13.01.2025
Terrorism in the EU: Scholz voluntarily opens the doors for murderers07.01.2025
How soon will Europe freeze? European Commission wants to stop Russian gas transit through Ukraine23.12.2024
The EU is dying out: a record low birth rate was recorded. Full Europe. Main Air16.12.2024
Self-liquidation of Europe according to US plan - what industrial giants have already surrendered09.12.2024
EU policy continues to reap the fruits of its own missteps02.12.2024
Cheap" Europe: how Western countries teach their residents not to be meat eaters24.11.2024
The messenger of the end on the grave of European garden. Why is Europe so afraid of Trump?19.11.2024