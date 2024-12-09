Self-liquidation of Europe according to US plan - what industrial giants have already surrendered 09.12.2024

The economic miracle of Europe has completely fallen into the tenacious clutches of Washington. They have long been hatching a plan for the global deindustrialization of the Old World and started to put it in practice with joyous precision. Of course, not in one year, but the Americans have convinced Europe with soft power to destroy itself with faith in a better future. But the worst is still ahead for the Europeans, and the fuse of self-destruction, it seems, can no longer be extinguished.