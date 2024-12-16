3.36 RUB
The EU is dying out: a record low birth rate was recorded. Full Europe. Main Air
16.12.2024
Just over 3 million 600 thousand babies were born in the European Union last year - fewer than at any time since 1960. What's more, none of the EU countries today has a fertility rate sufficient for at least simple population replacement. For more on the childless future of an increasingly aging Old World, see Full Europe.
The EU is dying out: a record low birth rate was recorded. Full Europe. Main Air
16.12.2024
