The messenger of the end on the grave of European garden. Why is Europe so afraid of Trump? 19.11.2024

The US election has made more noise in Europe than in the United States itself. The Borrell's flowering garden is overwhelmed with panic anticipating winter coming with Donald Trump. The fact that a Republican has entered the White House seems to be the final nail in the coffin of Brussels' overindulgence. Economic, political and Ukrainian initiatives of the American politician scare the hell out of European officials, who are used to living by the principle "foreign countries will help us”. For more details, see Full Europe feature.