Enemies of Europe: how to eliminate unwanted politicians. Lawlessness and glaring facts

11.03.2025

How does Europe eliminate unwanted politicians? "Contract" arrests, assassination attempts, financing of destructive structures, and even the cancellation of elections. - Who and why got caught in the "rink of democracy"? - Hypocrisy of the elites and utter lawlessness.

Episodes

20 video

