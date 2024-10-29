Georgia: Who is swaying the country and how? Why has the West turned against Tbilisi? 29.10.2024

How the West tried to sway Georgia on the eve of parliamentary elections. Why did love go away abruptly, who led people to protests and what technologies are familiar to our country? How did they try to stupefy the society and who is lobbying the interests of Brussels and Washington? We will tell you about the Georgian choice: sovereignty or anti-Russia?