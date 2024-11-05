One day left until US elections - about double standards in Mendeleva's Table 05.11.2024

One day is left until the US elections. The storm in a teacup is getting worse. According to CNN, the National Guard in a number of states has been put on high alert due to the potential threat of unrest. The Governor of Washington has warned: the level of security threats during the election period remains high and the authorities are on full alert. Anniversary elections are coming in the US. Why does their outcome depend on just a few thousand votes? And why is Trump riding a garbage truck? Let's look at all the political elements and put them in their places. This is the "Mendeleva's Table", let's figure it out together.