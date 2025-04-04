The Tariff War of Trump: How Markets Found Themselves in a Free Fall 04.04.2025

To Resolve Once and for All: What Agreements Were Reached Between Russia and US in Riyadh? 24.02.2025

USAID Shutdown: Where Millions of Dollars Were Really Spent? 07.02.2025

Farewell speeches by American politicians and preparations for Trump's inauguration 20.01.2025

Massive Fire in Los Angeles. What caused celebrities leave their mansions in haste? 10.01.2025

Are all migrants second-class citizens for Poles? 25.12.2024

Confusion in the Lithuanian Seimas: scandals, intrigues and lack of investigations. What to expect? 13.12.2024

Will US Democrats be able to accept their defeat in presidential election? 11.11.2024

One day left until US elections - about double standards in Mendeleva's Table 05.11.2024

What do Georgia and Moldova have in common? And what does the color revolutions have to do with it? 29.10.2024

Economic collapse and rising prices. Is the EU really approaching a turning point? 18.10.2024