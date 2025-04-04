3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.46 BYN
Episodes
12 video
The Tariff War of Trump: How Markets Found Themselves in a Free Fall04.04.2025
To Resolve Once and for All: What Agreements Were Reached Between Russia and US in Riyadh?24.02.2025
USAID Shutdown: Where Millions of Dollars Were Really Spent?07.02.2025
Farewell speeches by American politicians and preparations for Trump's inauguration20.01.2025
Massive Fire in Los Angeles. What caused celebrities leave their mansions in haste?10.01.2025
Are all migrants second-class citizens for Poles?25.12.2024
Confusion in the Lithuanian Seimas: scandals, intrigues and lack of investigations. What to expect?13.12.2024
Will US Democrats be able to accept their defeat in presidential election?11.11.2024
One day left until US elections - about double standards in Mendeleva's Table05.11.2024
What do Georgia and Moldova have in common? And what does the color revolutions have to do with it?29.10.2024
Economic collapse and rising prices. Is the EU really approaching a turning point?18.10.2024
The US presidential election is less than a month away! Who will occupy the White House?15.10.2024
The Tariff War of Trump: How Markets Found Themselves in a Free Fall
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3191113e-bdba-453c-8d3f-8fec67d55572/conversions/1b9dd7c8-c1ba-4d43-8606-e700cae7b6a3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3191113e-bdba-453c-8d3f-8fec67d55572/conversions/1b9dd7c8-c1ba-4d43-8606-e700cae7b6a3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3191113e-bdba-453c-8d3f-8fec67d55572/conversions/1b9dd7c8-c1ba-4d43-8606-e700cae7b6a3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3191113e-bdba-453c-8d3f-8fec67d55572/conversions/1b9dd7c8-c1ba-4d43-8606-e700cae7b6a3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byExperts contend that if America's trade partners refuse to concede and instead engage in retaliation, the U.S. GDP could shrink by one and a half to two percent as soon as next year. To explore how Trump set into motion the promised comprehensive tariff war, tune into the authorial program "The Mendeleva's Table".