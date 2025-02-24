Watch onlineTV Programm
To Resolve Once and for All: What Agreements Were Reached Between Russia and US in Riyadh?

24.02.2025

How is Europe attempting to find its place at the negotiation table? And why did Donald Trump become angry with Zelensky? Zelensky appears bewildered and uncertain about what to do, leading him to respond defiantly and stubbornly resist peace agreements. Trump is dissatisfied. The reactions of Kiev and Europe to the dialogue between Moscow and Washington reveal interesting details, explored in the author’s column, "Mendeleev’s Table".

Episodes

11 video

