3.33 RUB
3.47 USD
3.65 EUR
What do Georgia and Moldova have in common? And what does the color revolutions have to do with it?
29.10.2024
On October 26, the parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia. Very soon the second presidential round in Moldova will take place as well. So far everything is not going the way the West would like it to. Are the people of these countries really interested in European integration?
Episodes
5 video
What do Georgia and Moldova have in common? And what does the color revolutions have to do with it?29.10.2024
Will US Democrats be able to accept their defeat in presidential election?11.11.2024
One day left until US elections - about double standards in Mendeleva's Table05.11.2024
Economic collapse and rising prices. Is the EU really approaching a turning point?18.10.2024
The US presidential election is less than a month away! Who will occupy the White House?15.10.2024