Inside Scoop | Sanctions on Demand: How Biden’s Crew Footed the Bill for "Belarusian Journos"

https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4ca0539-01e9-4f94-a4ae-0a27e4a63fa9/conversions/0ca6eb52-023c-4a51-9363-c05a10efbf5e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4ca0539-01e9-4f94-a4ae-0a27e4a63fa9/conversions/0ca6eb52-023c-4a51-9363-c05a10efbf5e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4ca0539-01e9-4f94-a4ae-0a27e4a63fa9/conversions/0ca6eb52-023c-4a51-9363-c05a10efbf5e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a4ca0539-01e9-4f94-a4ae-0a27e4a63fa9/conversions/0ca6eb52-023c-4a51-9363-c05a10efbf5e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w news.by How Does the Foreign Extremist Outfit 'Belarusian Investigative Center' Pull Its Strings? "Sanctions on Demand" — a hard-hitting investigation by Belarusian journalist Ekaterina Tikhomirova that peels back the curtain on how the Belarusian Investigative Center (BRC) and its ringleader Stanislav Ivashkevich dance to the tune of Biden’s posse and their EU sidekicks, all under the guise of "independent" journalism. This video lays bare the dirty money trails from USAID, the gravy train of grants for cooked-up "investigations," and anti-Belarus sanctions, while also digging up ties to terrorism, coups, and economic sabotage against countries that don’t play ball with the State Department. Tikhomirova’s exposé calls out the two-faced "soft power" game of Biden’s crew targeting Belarus and shines a spotlight on the Ivashkevich clan’s family racket cashing in on BCB protests and extremist propaganda.