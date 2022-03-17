Лукашенко в интервью TBS: Западу не удастся втянуть нас в конфликт с Украиной (английская версия)

The President gave an interview to the Japanese TV channel TBS On March 17. Symbolically, the conversation took place in the Green Hall of the Palace of Independence, where the "Normandy Four" met in 2015 to envision the ways of resolving the conflict in Donbass. The conversation with host Shigenori Kanehira lasted an hour and a half. It touched on many issues, but primarily on the Ukrainian events and our attitude to them.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed once again that our troops are not there and we are doing everything possible for the conflict to end as soon as possible. After all, it was Belarus who initiated the negotiation process. The President answered all the questions of the journalist and gave a frank assessment of all the events.



"You failed to mention the main point: in this situation, not a single Belarusian soldier is fighting in Ukraine. Despite their hostile stance against Belarus instigated by the West, I called Zelensky and suggested that we immediately entered into negotiations with Russia. This happened literally on the third or fourth day of this war. And he accepted that offer. We organized three rounds of talks here in Belarus. And now these talks continue via videoconference. They are ongoing.

That is, we are not attacking Ukraine, we are not bombing Ukraine. We are supporters of negotiations. We want these negotiations to end in this room. It's symbolic that the Minsk Treaties on Ukraine were signed in this hall.

The President stressed that Belarus is a stalwart of negotiations. “We want peace to come there. If there is no peace there, there will be no peace in Belarus. This is our position,” pointed out Alexander Lukashenko.

- In the future, as events unfold, will Belarus take part in these actions?

“We will respond only if Ukraine continues the escalation against Belarus. What I mean is: they were planning a strike at the territory of Belarus at the time of the conflict on February 23-24. I talked about this. From four points. We prevented it. They are violating our state border with aircraft, gunship and so on,” the Belarusian leader specified the facts.

“Moreover, they launched two missiles last week, at least two Tochka-U missiles at the territory of Belarus. Fortunately, we managed to shoot them down. So if they keep on provoking us all the time, we will have to respond,”pointed out the President.

"But I'm practically convinced that we won't have to go to war with Ukraine. The West will not succeed in dragging us into this conflict. The Americans and their partners are pushing us into this conflict today. But we are smart enough not to get dragged into this conflict.

I am convinced that in the near future this Russia's operation will end in peace.

I will tell you for the first time the most important thing: Russia offers to Ukraine (Putin to Zelensky), an absolutely acceptable agreement. I know this absolutely for sure. And today it is still possible that Ukraine and Russia would agree and Zelensky signs this treaty with Putin.

If Zelensky doesn't go for it, believe me, he will have to sign an act of surrender in a short time".

The President is convinced that Russia will not lose this war. "You are 100% convinced of that, too. How does the war end in case one of the sides wins? Japan knows it better than I do," the Belarusian leader remarked.