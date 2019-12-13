Cleanup marathon continues in Minsk

New alleys and parks, flower beds and cozy courtyards will appear. The cleanup marathon continues in the capital. The city was significantly renewed during Subbotnik. More than half a million Minsk residents joined it, about 3 million rubles was transferred to the general fund. In total, more than 13 000 trees and bushes have been planted, lawns have been restored, public gardens, parks and woodlands have been put in order.



An apple orchard appeared in Minsk Region, young pines were planted in Borisov. Special attention was also paid to memorable places. A mass grave was erected in Berezinsky District. The obelisk was restored, a curb was installed.