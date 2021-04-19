3.72 BYN
Minsk Holds Honorary Title of Hero City for 51 Years
June 26 marks the anniversary of the awarding of the Order of Lenin and the Gold Star medal to the capital of Belarus
Tourism in Brest region - most popular routes and unique scientific and technical program
One of the most popular tourist destinations in Belarus - the Brest region
Innovations for environment, health, construction implemented in all districts of Belarus
Thanks to President Alexander Lukashenko, conditions are being created in every corner of Belarus that make people want to live and develop
National and information security issues discussed at dialogue platform in Minsk District
Ensuring national and information security, continuity of generations, the 30th anniversary of the Institute of the Presidency
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
The development program for the south-eastern region of the Mogilev Region will be updated. This was announced by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony honoring farmers during the regional festival and fair "Dazhynki-2024" in Klimovichi
Lukashenko spoke openly with Polesie residents about war and peace
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko urged to return to the Polesie development program. As it was said, it is necessary to restore final order on these lands