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Minsk

Minsk

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400 kg National Flag to be carried along Pobediteley Avenue in Minsk timed to Victory Day

400 kg National Flag to be carried along Pobediteley Avenue in Minsk timed to Victory Day

Lukashenko proposed returning the remains of Soviet soldiers buried abroad to Belarus

Lukashenko proposed returning the remains of Soviet soldiers buried abroad to Belarus

“We Know Our Enemy”: Lukashenko Names Revanchists and Heirs of SS as True Threat on Victory Day

“We Know Our Enemy”: Lukashenko Names Revanchists and Heirs of SS as True Threat on Victory Day

Lukashenko: My responsibility is to protect you and your families, that is purpose of any president

Lukashenko: My responsibility is to protect you and your families, that is purpose of any president

Lukashenko: The World is Mutually Dependent

Lukashenko: The World is Mutually Dependent

Strategies to 2035: Minsk Discusses Future of Economic and Scientific Cooperation in CIS

Strategies to 2035: Minsk Discusses Future of Economic and Scientific Cooperation in CIS

Without Overcrowding and Overdevelopment with Glass and Concrete — Lukashenko on Minsk Prospects

Without Overcrowding and Overdevelopment with Glass and Concrete — Lukashenko on Minsk Prospects

Minsk Holds Honorary Title of Hero City for 51 Years

Minsk Holds Honorary Title of Hero City for 51 Years

IV Eurasian Economic Forum: what experts to talk about in Minsk on June 26-27

IV Eurasian Economic Forum: what experts to talk about in Minsk on June 26-27

Cleanup marathon continues in Minsk

Cleanup marathon continues in Minsk

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