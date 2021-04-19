3.84 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
Minsk
400 kg National Flag to be carried along Pobediteley Avenue in Minsk timed to Victory Day
In 2025, the Belarusian flag, of unprecedented proportions, was unfurled for the first time before the eyes of an ecstatic Minsk
Lukashenko proposed returning the remains of Soviet soldiers buried abroad to Belarus
On Victory Day, May 9, at a wreath-and-flower-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument in Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed returning the remains of Soviet soldiers buried abroad to their homeland
“We Know Our Enemy”: Lukashenko Names Revanchists and Heirs of SS as True Threat on Victory Day
Speaking at the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument in Minsk on 9 May, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko declared that fascism today wears a new, polished face
Lukashenko: My responsibility is to protect you and your families, that is purpose of any president
"No matter what it costs me, I will first and foremost defend your calm and peaceful life," the Belarusian leader has declared
Lukashenko: The World is Mutually Dependent
"We have more favorable conditions today. Nevertheless, prices are changing. And this doesn't depend on us," the head of state noted
Strategies to 2035: Minsk Discusses Future of Economic and Scientific Cooperation in CIS
The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government kicks off in Minsk
Without Overcrowding and Overdevelopment with Glass and Concrete — Lukashenko on Minsk Prospects
Without Overcrowding and Overdevelopment with Glass and Concrete — Lukashenko on the Future of Minsk
Minsk Holds Honorary Title of Hero City for 51 Years
June 26 marks the anniversary of the awarding of the Order of Lenin and the Gold Star medal to the capital of Belarus
IV Eurasian Economic Forum: what experts to talk about in Minsk on June 26-27
The main topic of the forum is "Strategy of Eurasian Integration: Results and Prospects"