Roman Golovchenko presents awards for achievements in quality

The merits of the leading Belarusian organizations were marked at governmental awards with a prize for achievements in the field of quality and products competitiveness. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko presented the awards to the winners. The laureates feature 22 organizations, 13 of them awarded for the second time. The winners represent various branches of industry: engineering, transport, power, food and services.

During the 23 years of the contest, 241 organizations were awarded the government prize, and some of the participants were awarded more than once.


