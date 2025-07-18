3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
Agriculture
Lukashenko: The year was difficult, but farmers performed better than before
It's as if God were seriously testing us
More than 9.9 million tons of grain, including rapeseed and corn, harvested in Belarus
Grain, legumes and corn have been harvested from 91% of the area. The average yield is 4.9 hundred kilograms per hectare higher than last year
Lukashenko Proposes Including Quail Eggs in School Menus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during a working visit to the Soligorsk district, where he toured an innovative quail farm, called for broader use of quail eggs
Belarus Offers Togo Expertise in Agricultural Mechanization
In the near future, we should expect the signing of a visa agreement between the countries
"We Will Support You" — Lukashenko Promises Assistance to Farmers
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus once again emphasized that the country provides support for those wishing to pursue farming
Lukashenko on Harvesting Campaign: Under no circumstances should this year be "missed"
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the harvest campaign in Belarus must proceed at maximum pace
Alexander Lukashenko Inspects Harvesting Campaign in the Fields
The head of state is working in the Smolevichi District of the Minsk Region
Belarusian Agrarians Thresh First Million Tons of Grain
According to data as of the morning of July 23, 1 million 9 thousand tons of grain have been harvested from the republic's grain fields
Lukashenko: The Harvest Campaign Must Not Be Careless
It is unacceptable for the harvest campaign to unfold in a negligent manner
President of Belarus Orders to Minimize Risks During Harvest Campaign
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko instructed to minimize all risks during the harvest period during a televised meeting on July 18