3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
Trade
Lukashenko: Choosing between Belarusian and foreign goods is a matter of national security
For Belarusians, the choice of whether to buy Belarusian or foreign goods is a matter of national security
Belarus and China Outline Further Steps for Cooperation
The main focus is on the economy and investments, where there is significant growth potential
Lukashevich: Belarus Enters World's Top Three Potash Fertilizer Producers
Belarus is strengthening dialogue with Africa. The agenda includes a discussion of potash fertilizer supplies amid the lifting of U.S. sanctions
Belarus to implement one of its largest and most important projects in the port of Murmansk
Nuclear icebreakers, an ice-free port, and direct access to the Arctic Ocean
Belarus and St. Petersburg Coordinate Economic Plans
One of the key areas of work is to build up joint equipment assembly plants
Sudan Interested in Belarusian Technologies in Agricultural Sector
A meeting between Natalya Kochanova, Speaker of the Upper House of the National Assembly of Belarus, and the Ambassador of Sudan took place at the Council of the Republic
Silver- and platinum-linked bonds now available for trading in Belarus
Bonds linked to the price of platinum and silver have been available for trading in Belarus since October 22
Belarus Resuming Dialogue with IMF
First Deputy Chairman of the Board Alexander Egorov held online talks with IMF representatives
Egypt May Recognize Belarusian Halal Certificates
Belarus actively supplies dairy products to Egypt and imports fruits, vegetables and coffee extracts
President of Belarus: There Must Be a System in Trade
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has set a deadline of January 1 for the creation of an effective retail service system across the entire country, with particular emphasis on rural areas