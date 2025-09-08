Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
IndustryAgricultureTrade

Industry

123
Belarus and Cuba Interested in Expanding Industrial Cooperation

Belarus and Cuba Interested in Expanding Industrial Cooperation

Lukashenko Proposes Implementing Major Project with Algeria and Oman

Lukashenko Proposes Implementing Major Project with Algeria and Oman

Lukashenko emphasizes priority of developing industrial schools in Belarus

Lukashenko emphasizes priority of developing industrial schools in Belarus

Amkodor Delivers First Batch of Vehicles to Nicaragua

Amkodor Delivers First Batch of Vehicles to Nicaragua

Belarus -Tatarstan: New Growth Areas for Partnership in Mechanical Engineering and Petrochemicals

Belarus -Tatarstan: New Growth Areas for Partnership in Mechanical Engineering and Petrochemicals

New BELAZ, MTW and MAZ Products Displayed at INNOPROM Exhibition

New BELAZ, MTW and MAZ Products Displayed at INNOPROM Exhibition

Breakthrough Solution in the Gas Sector: BELAZ Unveils Prototype of New Quarry Dump Truck

Breakthrough Solution in the Gas Sector: BELAZ Unveils Prototype of New Quarry Dump Truck

INNOPROM. Belarus: What to be shown at industrial exhibition in Minsk at the end of September?

INNOPROM. Belarus: What to be shown at industrial exhibition in Minsk at the end of September?

Minsk to Host International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus"

Minsk to Host International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus"

MTZ to Establish Assembly Plant in Vietnam

MTZ to Establish Assembly Plant in Vietnam

123
Live broadcast