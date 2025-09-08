3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.47 BYN
Industry
Belarus and Cuba Interested in Expanding Industrial Cooperation
This was discussed at the interparliamentary seminar
Lukashenko Proposes Implementing Major Project with Algeria and Oman
Lukashenko Proposes Implementing a Major Project with Algeria and Oman
Lukashenko emphasizes priority of developing industrial schools in Belarus
At a meeting on the development of science and the activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the President of Belarus emphasized the priority of developing industrial schools
Amkodor Delivers First Batch of Vehicles to Nicaragua
The batch, which was delivered to the authorized dealer, included 28 loaders
Belarus -Tatarstan: New Growth Areas for Partnership in Mechanical Engineering and Petrochemicals
Special attention was paid to the development of cooperation between scientific and educational institutions
New BELAZ, MTW and MAZ Products Displayed at INNOPROM Exhibition
The INNOPROM. Belarus industrial exhibition has opened in Minsk.
Breakthrough Solution in the Gas Sector: BELAZ Unveils Prototype of New Quarry Dump Truck
BELAZ has introduced a prototype of a new gas-diesel quarry dump truck
INNOPROM. Belarus: What to be shown at industrial exhibition in Minsk at the end of September?
The exhibition exposition with an area of 15 thousand square meters will bring together participants from Belarus, Russia and other countries of the EAEU
Minsk to Host International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus"
The event will take place at the BELEXPO International Exhibition Center
MTZ to Establish Assembly Plant in Vietnam
The license agreement provides for the assembly of three models of BELARUS tractors