Belarus to export products to 60 countries in 2024 - Yefimov

“In 2024, the country exported Belarusian products to 60 countries, and 14 of these countries are new countries, where we have not supplied or have not supplied our products for a long time,” said the head of the department.

The minister said that new countries in the African region include not only Zimbabwe, there are good contracts with Nigeria. “We have large volumes of supplies there, starting from the end of this year, and next year will be to this wonderful country,” he emphasized.