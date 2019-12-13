3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarus to export products to 60 countries in 2024 - Yefimov
“In 2024, the country exported Belarusian products to 60 countries, and 14 of these countries are new countries, where we have not supplied or have not supplied our products for a long time,” said the head of the department.
The minister said that new countries in the African region include not only Zimbabwe, there are good contracts with Nigeria. “We have large volumes of supplies there, starting from the end of this year, and next year will be to this wonderful country,” he emphasized.
Alexander Yefimov also drew attention to the good developments in the Latin American region, where Belarus has supplied its equipment for the first time in 2024. “Following the visit of the Prime Minister, serious large contracts were signed for the supply of machinery MAZ, Amkodor to Nicaragua. Other Latin American countries are also ready to actively cooperate with us,” he stated.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All