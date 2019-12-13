3.41 RUB
Aesthetics, comfort and speed. In Minsk they are finalizing
preparations for the opening of new metro subway stations of the Green Line.
These are “Aerodromnaya”, “Nemorshansky Sad” and “Slutsky Gostinets”. Not only
modern infrastructure, but also comfortable rolling stock is necessary for
quality transportation. Especially for this line they produced modern trains
“Minsk-2024”, adapted to automatic station doors. The trains are manufactured
in Russia at the Metrowagonmash plant. The new cars have comfortable seats,
microclimate systems, adaptive lighting and USB-connectors for charging. And
traffic information is displayed on a scoreboard above the doors.
Belarus has no other choice but dynamic development - Golovchenko
The IMF and EBRD forecasts are a tool for certain manipulations
Artificial intelligence in the hands of ill-wishers is capable of many things
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has signed another decree on pardoning 20 persons who committed extremist crimes
The change of power in Poland will not change anything in Polish-Belarusian and Polish-Russian relations
Military efforts alone cannot counter challenges and threats; political efforts are very important. This was stated in the "Actual Interview" by the head of the department of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Belarus Alexander Markevich during the discussion of the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security
Fugitives from Belarus were looking for the paradise gardens of Warsaw and Vilnius, but got bureaucracy, problems with employment, ruined careers and hatred from the locals
The State Property Committee reminded who is not covered by the land amnesty
We remember how the classic said, give the capitalist 300% profit, and he is capable of any crime
