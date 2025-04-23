Technology

Watch onlineTV Programm
300,000 Electric Cars by 2030: How Belarus Attracts Transport of the Future

Neural network generates orthoepic dictionary of Belarusian language, comprising 117,000 words

Belarusian Satellite Launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 22, 2012

Harmless to the Environment: Scientists Invent New Method for Coal Recycling

HORIZONT to Produce First Belarusian Tablets by End of 2025

AI can both generate and amplify propaganda

Universal Artificial Blood Developed in Japan

Production of smart vehicle systems to appear in Great Stone

Scientists from Bashkortostan and China develop molecule for treating myocardial infarction

MTS Power Day: International Conference on Artificial Intelligence Held in Minsk

