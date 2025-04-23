3.72 BYN
Technology
300,000 Electric Cars by 2030: How Belarus Attracts Transport of the Future
Free customs clearance, progressively developing charging station infrastructure, affordable electricity — these are advantages for electric vehicle owners.
Neural network generates orthoepic dictionary of Belarusian language, comprising 117,000 words
Sergey Kruglikov, General Director of the Institute of Informatics Problems at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NAS Belarus), discussed the country's technological developments across various fields
Belarusian Satellite Launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 22, 2012
The space vehicle enabled to provide full coverage of Belarus' territory with space survey
Harmless to the Environment: Scientists Invent New Method for Coal Recycling
Russian scientists from the Krasnoyarsk Scientific Center of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SB RAS), in collaboration with colleagues from China and Mongolia
HORIZONT to Produce First Belarusian Tablets by End of 2025
As declared, these will be 10-inch tablets in various colors resistant to external mechanical impacts
AI can both generate and amplify propaganda
Recent findings indicate that AI models possess the troubling capability to produce and intensify propaganda and false information
Universal Artificial Blood Developed in Japan
Japanese scientists have created a form of artificial blood suitable for transfusions for all patients
Production of smart vehicle systems to appear in Great Stone
It is expected that the novelty will provide enhanced capabilities for vehicle control, monitoring of technical condition, as well as multimedia interaction
Scientists from Bashkortostan and China develop molecule for treating myocardial infarction
Scientists from Bashkortostan and China have collaboratively developed a groundbreaking molecule aimed at treating myocardial infarction
MTS Power Day: International Conference on Artificial Intelligence Held in Minsk
The event served as a unique platform for discovering artificial intelligence, its capabilities, and future prospects