Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Horizon

1
Mother’s Day Celebrated in Belarus on October 14 – How to Surprise the Most Dear and Cherished?

Mother’s Day Celebrated in Belarus on October 14 – How to Surprise the Most Dear and Cherished?

Scientists from Cambridge Discover Signs of Life in Atmosphere of Exoplanet K2-18b

Scientists from Cambridge Discover Signs of Life in Atmosphere of Exoplanet K2-18b

Australian lab fails to explain disappearance of hundreds of vials with deadly viruses

Australian lab fails to explain disappearance of hundreds of vials with deadly viruses

Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection

Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection

Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website

Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website

Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record

Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record

2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say

2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say

1
Live broadcast